Easter egg hunts in Butler County, Warren County

Here comes Peter Cottontail!
There are a lot of Easter egg hunts happening in Butler and Warren counties. The following is a guide to some of those.
Butler County
Fairfield
- City of Fairfield Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at 10-11 a.m. Saturday, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. There will be several specialty prize eggs and activities. Egg hunts for ages 2-4, and 5-10 will begin at 10:15 a.m.
- St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. There will be crafts, balloon lady, snacks and story time.
Fairfield Twp.
- Fairfield Twp. Easter Egg Drop, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Hero’s Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. Kids can enjoy grabbing eggs as they drop from a helicopter.
- Floating Easter Egg Hunt, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, at East Butler County Family Y, 6647 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. Register for a 30-minute time to swim and hunt for eggs. Hop on into KidZone for pictures with the Easter bunny, crafts, family games and more before or after your session. For more information or to register, go to gmvymca.org.
Hamilton
- SpringFest 2025 and Easter Egg Hunt, at 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Hamilton Church - Place of Grace, 1760 Millville Ave., Hamilton. Egg hunt kicks off at 1 p.m. Registration opens at noon. Pre-register free by texting the word EGGS2025 to 513-449-2125 and skip the registration line.
- Community Christian Church Hip Hop Easter Egg Hunt, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 3401 Millikin Road, Hamilton. For children up to 5th grade. There will be a special area for babies and toddlers to hunt eggs. For more information, go to communitychristianchurch.com.
- Victory Pentecostal Tabernacle Easter Egg Hunt, at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at 7460 Morris Road, Hamilton. For ages infant through 10-years-old.
- North End Neighborhood Annual Easter Egg Hunt, from noon to 3 p.m. April 19 at 700 Joe Nuxhall Blvd, Hamilton.
- Glen Meadows Care Center Easter Egg Hunt, at 2 p.m. April 19 at 3472 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton. There will be hidden prize tickets, easter bunny pictures, kids’ crafts, and free Easter bags while supplies last.
Liberty Twp.
- Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, at The Park at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row. There will be egg hunts by age group, crafts , a family-friendly DJ, goodies from Liberty Center tenants and the Easter Bunny. Ages 2 and under 10 a.m., ages 3-4 10:15 a.m., ages 5-6 10:30 a.m., ages 7-8 10:45 a.m., and ages 9 and older 11 a.m.
Middletown
- Spring Hill Church of Christ Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. Saturday, at 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown. For all ages with hunts broken up for different age groups from toddlers through 5th grade.
- Stratford Heights Church of God Community Easter Egg Hunt, at noon Saturday, at 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown. For kids ages 3 years through 5th grade.
- Willow Knoll Post-Acute & Senior Living Easter Egg Hunt, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, at 4400 Vannest Ave., Middletown. Egg hunts times by age: 2 and under 1 p.m., 3-5 years 1:30 p.m., 6-8 years 2 p.m., and 10 and older 2:30 p.m.
- MiddNaz Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch will be April 19 at Middletown Nazarene Church, 215 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. Egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. Brunch at 10:30 a.m.
Monroe
- City of Monroe Annual Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Monroe Community Park, 412 Old St., Monroe. Ages 1-12 welcome. The event will be in the back of the park due to a baseball tournament being held at the park. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance again this year.
Trenton
- Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at 10:15 a.m. April 19 at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. There will be face painting, bounce house and more until the egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. Separated into four age groups as well as a 5th area for “Super Kids” children, those with special needs such as wheelchairs or quieter surroundings.
West Chester Twp.
- Lord of Life Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 9 a.m. Saturday, at 6329 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Begin with registration and doughnuts, and then hunt some eggs. Rain or shine. Hunt will be inside if the weather is bad. Open to kids of all ages.
Warren County
Deerfield Twp.
- Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road. For children 11 years old and younger. There will be free kids fitness class, petting zoo and visit with the Easter Bunny.
Mason
- The Great Hunt: Kids Easter Egg Hunt with Easter Story retelling, at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Christ’s Church, 5165 Western Row Road, Mason. Designed for children from babies through 4th grade. Registration is required at ccmason.org/events/.
- Every Bunny’s Welcome Easter Egg Hunt, from noon to 3 p.m. April 19 at Pathway Community Church, 8019 Fields Ertel Road, Mason. Egg hunts begin at 12:30 p.m.
- Axis Christian Church Easter Eggstravaganza, at 3 p.m. April 19 at 4503 U.S. 42, Mason. Egg hunt areas sectioned by age. There will be games and craft. This event was rescheduled due to weather.
