Easy day trips for seniors in Southwest Ohio

Being in such a central location means there are plenty of new experiences good for day-trippers looking for adventure and convenience that are fewer than 3 hours from home.

Cincinnati Zoo

Check out the special events and animals at the Cincinnati Zoo. Upcoming events include Mother’s Day Brunch, Pollinator Week, Breakfast with the Animals and more.

You can visit many animals, from aardvarks and African lions to meerkats, zebras, orangutans, caciques and more in their habitat.

Stroll through botanical gardens with seasonal displays, including tulips in the spring, a stunning display of annuals and trailing plant species.

When it’s time for lunch or an early dinner before you head home, you have several eateries to choose from, including food trucks at The Grove, pizza, the Base Camp Café and Tuskers, just to name a few.

The Cincinnati Zoo is located at 3400 Vine St. in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine District

When you want a day of shopping and the arts, visit the Over-the-Rhine District, located near downtown Cincinnati. Enjoy shopping for nearly anything you want at stores such as Oso Vintage, Laura Ann Art, The Glass Monkey, Urban Eden and more.

Visit the historic Music Hall for a concert by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, take in a show at one of the theaters or simply find a bite to eat for lunch in one of the many restaurants in the area.

Franklin Park Conservatory

When you want to spend time with nature, there’s no better place than the Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus.

Stroll through the park and botanical gardens on your own, or take a guided tour. Look for special events if you want to take in a show or concert at the amphitheater and visit the Adventure Center.

Or, plan your trip around the Conservatory’s special events, including the Paul Busse Garden Railway and Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects.

Yellow Springs and Clifton Mill

Yellow Springs is called one of “America’s Coolest Small Towns” for attractions such as the Little Miami Scenic Trail if you want a place to ride a bike, hike the trails in Glen Helen and other areas, visit the assortment of shops and grab a bite to eat and one of the many restaurants.

Be sure to find time to visit the historic Clifton Mill, where you can dine, shop and learn about how a 19th century water-powered mill works. You’ll find home-cooked meals at the restaurant and trinkets to bring home from the gift shop.

The Clifton Mill is located at 75 Water St. in Clifton.

Hocking Hills State Park

For those who are looking for some adventure, Hocking Hills State Park has trails and picnic areas and is open from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.

The park has trails for people of all abilities so that everyone can enjoy breathtaking views. Trails include everything from the Ash Cave Gorge trail, a quarter-mile trail that is handicapped accessible, to moderate and difficult trails from one-quarter mile to four-and-a-half miles long.

The Whispering Cave Trail (Difficult) includes the Hemlock Bridge, which is a swinging bridge and the second-largest cave in the region. It features a 105-foot waterfall.

For those who prefer easy trails that are handicapped accessible, Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve is nearby. It features two trails, one of which is handicapped accessible.

BB Riverboat Cruise

Riverboat cruises aren’t just for evenings. The BB Riverboat Cruise, which is in Cincinnati, offers daytime cruises. From jazz brunch cruises to sightseeing cruises, you’re sure to find something you will enjoy if you simply want to have someone wait on you while you enjoy the day.

Sauder Village

You can visit the past and slow down while spending quality time with family and friends or by yourself. The Village is in Archibold, Ohio, and offers day events and overnight stays.

Visit the 1840s log schoolhouse and the Lauber Settlement, which features a log lean-to and covered wagon similar to those used in 1834.

Plan your trip with Sauder Village’s digital interactive map. Start with the Welcome Center and make your way around the village, visiting sights such as:

Erie’s Farm Shop

Sauder Cabinet Shop

The Basket Shop

Black Swamp Cooperage to learn about making wooden buckets

Spinning shops

Weaving shops

Quilts

Museum

General Store & Herb Shop

A festival barn

Burlington Glass Works

