Women experiencing menopause say they need support from others

In a National Menopause Foundation survey, 64 percent of respondents said that menopause symptoms had impacted their quality of life.

The foundation estimates that nearly 1.3 million women enter menopause each year. A majority of the women surveyed also expressed concern about aging and wanted support from their peers.

Amy Waker, who discussed her perimenopause symptoms earlier in this article series, said that she has not received any support from medical professionals.

“I have friends, but I don’t have really good friends that I do things with,” Waker said.

Lack of support has made the experience tougher for Waker, who advises other women to research menopause so they can be prepared.

“We’re just living life and not focusing on what’s coming in the future,” she said. “I’m flying by the seat of my pants.”

In an article for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr. Nazanin E. Silver wrote that many women in their 40s and 50s are under a great deal of pressure, and the emotional and physical changes associated with menopause can add to mental health challenges.

They are happier, though

There is good news. A 2024 article in Oprah Daily suggests that women in their 60s and 70s are happier with themselves than they were before menopause. The stronger sense of well being is accompanied by less stress, improved mood and more patience.

This finding is supported by Dr. Lisa Mosconi, author of “The Menopause Brain.”

“Life contentment appears to increase after menopause and remain fairly high in the years following to the point that some women report actually feeling happier after menopause than they themselves were before menopause,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post. “There is also greater hormonal balance after menopause that leads to better emotional regulation.”

Mosconi also notes that a diet rich in fiber is associated with fewer menopause symptoms. She also encourages women to have regular checkups and speak to their doctor about any concerns.

Women can also practice self-care by cutting back on caffeine and sugar, stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and exercise to combat stress and brain fog.

“If you’re getting too little or poor-quality sleep, you may have trouble making decisions, solving problems, controlling your emotions and behavior, and coping with change,” Silver wrote. “Not getting enough sleep has also been linked to depression, risk-taking behavior, and suicide.”

The best way for families and friends to support women during their perimenopause years is to educate themselves. Many women feel like they’re going crazy, and support can make a big difference. Validate the woman’s feelings, be patient, remind her of her value, encourage professional support if needed and help with daily tasks so she has extra time in her day for exercise or to focus on herself.

