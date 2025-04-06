Hollow Earth Theory: What is it? Why is there a Hamilton connection to it?

Known as the Theory of Concentric Spheres and Solar Voids, his premise that the Earth was hollow at its center was often debunked, and had been the inspiration for science fiction stories and movies in the decades after his death in May 1829.

It’s unknown why he believed this theory, Maraschiello and Spurlock said to a crowd at the final Celebrating Self presentation of the 2024-2025 season at the Fitton Center.

“It’s perplexing how somebody who was fairly well-educated could believe this,” said Maraschiello.

Spurlock said they had searched to find out why he believed in something going off very little to no scientific basis.

“In none of the stuff that was left behind, none of it stated why he believed in this theory,” he said.

But Symmes wasn’t the first to believe in a hollow Earth, Spurlock said. Sir Edmond Halley, of Halley’s Comet fame, pitched the idea in 1692. But 57 years later, a French astronomer, Pierre Bouguer, disproved the theory.

That didn’t stop Symmes, named for his uncle, the man behind the Symmes Purchase and the namesake for many Butler County roads and buildings. The younger Symmes first published in 1818 — two years after retiring from the Army — his hollow Earth theory in St. Louis through a circular he passed out and mailed to academic institutions, Maraschiello said.

But Symmes’ version of the theory was a little different from Halley’s, who theorized the interior of the Earth is a hollow shell with multiple concentric shells separated by magnetic poles, and an innermost core.

Maraschiello said Symmes started lecturing about his theory after moving to Newport, Ky., in 1819. He moved to Hamilton in 1824, and settled on land settled by his uncle, which is believed to be somewhere in what is now the city’s North End.

With his health was declining, Symmes traveled to his home state of New Jersey to recuperate, but it didn’t help. He returned to Hamilton in January 1829. His health continued to decline and died on May 29, 1829, buried at the Hamilton Burying Grounds, which is now Symmes Park.

The Hollow Earth Theory monument, which was commissioned in 1873 by his son, Americus Symmes, serves as his grave marker.

The theory, which later inspired works like Journey to the Center of the Earth and The Mole People, and is a focus on the recent Godzilla vs. Kong movies, stated the Earth was composed of layers of concentric spheres and was hollow and inhabitable within the openings at the North and South poles, he named Symmes Holes. Attempts at an expedition to support that were unsuccessful.

Symmes also theorized that the interior of the Earth, which he called Symmeszonia that had flora and fauna with a river (he called Symmes River) at its center.

Though the theory had been debunked and has inspired fictionalized works, it is the basis for Hamilton’s day of history and science, the Hollow Earth Festival. While it celebrates “one of our favorite Hamilton dreamers,” Maraschiello said, it celebrates history and science.

This year’s celebration on the afternoon of April 26 will honor Sgt. Michael Popp, the tailor to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who designed what’s known as the Eisenhower jacket. They’ll also celebrate Isreal Ludlow, one of Hamilton’s founders. He was a government surveyor who platted the city of Hamilton, as well as the cities of Cincinnati and Dayton.

HOLLOW EARTH FESTIVAL

What: The Hollow Earth Festival, which features a day of fun and learning.

When: Noon to 6 p.m., April 26

Where: Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton

Fare: Lazy Baker Pizza Maker; Neal’s Famous BBQ; Ramblin’ Roast Coffee; Tuesday’s Taco’s; Municipal Brew Works

More: Visit hollowearthfest.com for more information