Esther Price Candies launches ‘Golden Egg Hunt’

For those that want to take part virtually, they can spin a prize wheel to get a custom discount code.

They will then be prompted to enter the code in the brand’s giveaway landing page for a chance to win an Esther Price Easter Basket.

The “Golden Egg Sweepstakes” runs through April 6 in-store and online.

Esther Price Candies has several stores in the Dayton region including 4810 Bolzano Blvd. in Clayton, 269 N. Main St. in Centerville, 1709 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, 194 Woodman Drive in Riverside and 8621 N. Pavilion Drive in West Chester Twp.

For more information, visit estherprice.com/pages/golden-egg or the shop’s Facebook (@estherpricecandies), Instagram (@estherpricecandies) or TikTok (@esther.price.candies) pages.