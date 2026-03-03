‘Believe in yourself now’: Middletown restaurant owner shares his personal journey with students

Frazier’s Kitchen owner’s path from home cooking to standalone restaurant highlighted.
Robert Frazier, owner of Frazier's Kitchen in Middletown, spoke to middle and high school students Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, highlighting entrepreneurship and owning your own business. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Members of the Community Building Institute’s High School Leadership Program recently heard from a Middletown restaurant owner as part of an effort to honor local Black‑owned businesses.

Robert Frazier, owner of Frazier’s Kitchen at 1206 Central Ave., shared with students his journey to owning a business and entrepreneurship.

“I had my own dream, and I believed in myself,” Frazier said.

That dream started about five years ago with late‑night cooking at home and later grew into a spot inside @The Square, where he operated for about a year.

“From there, I started saving my money, started thinking about the future,” he said. “If you make some money, let’s say you make $10, put $5 up.”

Frazier’s Kitchen moved into its standalone location in April 2025.

“It was very scary ... everything is scary when you’re trying to do something and there’s a lot of people who didn’t believe in it,” he said.

Students asked Frazier about when he began cooking, whether he had support when launching his business and exactly what goes into the restaurant’s pancakes. Frazier told them that recipe is a secret.

The restaurant’s menu includes wings made on a flat‑top grill, quesadillas, taco salads, potato skins, fries and burgers made with fresh, never‑frozen beef. All‑day breakfast is also available.

Throughout the visit, Frazier emphasized a message of confidence and urgency.

“Don’t wait, do it now,” he said. “Believe in yourself now.”

Jeanita Cummings, CBI program manager, said the event aimed to “expose our students to entrepreneurship, leadership and positive community role models.”

Jernee Dean, a Middletown Middle School seventh grader, during a presentation from local restaurant owner Robert Frazier on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Several Middletown Middle School students also joined the session, including seventh‑grader Jernee Dean. She said Frazier’s story “inspired” her.

“I learned that you can start from anywhere to be successful,” Dean said. “I like to cook, too, and one day, maybe I’ll want to open my own cooking business or something like that.”

If she were to open a business now, though, Dean said it would be a body and skincare shop.

Frazier said speaking to the students carried personal meaning.

Being “born and raised in Middletown,” he said the visit was “a pleasure, a dream.”

“It was everything to me, and they don’t even know it,” he said.

Frazier will return to the CBI group Monday with food from his restaurant, including a sampling of three desserts — because students couldn’t settle on just one.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.