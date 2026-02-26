GoBus expanding routes with stops in Butler County

An intercity bus operator is launching a new route with stops throughout Butler County.

The new Toledo-Cincinnati GoBus route (Red Line) will begin March 2 and serve both the Butler County Regional Transit Authority’s Middletown Transit Station and the new Oxford Chestnut Street Station.

BCRTA and GoBus have an agreement that allows GoBus to use BCRTA’s passenger facilities to “better serve local and regional travelers,” according to a press release.

“With stops at both our Middletown and Oxford stations, riders will have safe, comfortable access to waiting areas, restrooms, and additional transportation options with BCRTA,” said Matthew Dutkevicz, BCRTA executive director.

The expansion will link Butler County residents to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the University of Cincinnati, Dayton RTA, Yellow Springs and Springfield, according to a BCRTA press release.

Riders can then transfer to other GoBus routes for continued statewide travel, according to the release.

Tickets for the Red Line range from $5 to $25 and can be purchased directly at ridegobus.com.

GoBus is Ohio’s rural-intercity connection that will serve 64 cities after expansion, said Rendell Stiles, GoBus manager.

It was launched in 2010 to try to improve transportation options for rural communities in Ohio. The service seeks to make it easier for residents in rural places to get to urban centers and other places. GoBus operates 56-seat motor coaches that have Wi-Fi, a restroom and electric outlets at every seat.

Staff Writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.

