Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

Oktoberfest, Germania Society of Cincinnati, 3529 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati. Traditional German food, live music all weekend, dancing, games of chance. Family friendly. 6-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday and Noon-7 p.m. Sunday.

Sorry Papi Tour: The All-Girl Party at Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati. Ticket $20 prior to event. Billed as the world’s largest and first all-women Reggaeton party to create an environment free of men to promote safety and empowerment for women. https://sorrypapi.com

SATURDAY

Hamilton Coffee with Council, at Millikin Woods, 194 N. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 10-11 a.m.

Nature Program: Amazing Animals, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.

Hamilpalooza, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. hamilton-ohio.com

Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2-9:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

The Bloody Tinth band at The Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, 7-10 p.m.

Movie in the Park at Marcum Park in Hamilton, 8 p.m. Hosted by Christian’s Corn Stand Jam, has water and snacks available. Take own seating. Move is “Ghostbusters” from 1984.

The Witches Markets, 101 High St., Hamilton. Evening in downtown Hamilton with more than 60 vendors of the occult, oddities, reptiles, plants, food trick and more. 7-10 p.m.

Opening night of ‘RECESS’: Act Your Age: A multi-artist show steeped in childhood wonder and nostalgia, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High St., Hamilton. Free, family friendly.

West Chester Market at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp., 9 a.m. Local growers and vendors for shopping.

Barry Manilow in concert at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, 7 p.m. Tickets $19.50-$349.50 through TIcketmaster. heritatebankcenter.com

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Glendale present “Let God Have His Way,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free but tickets required. fairfield-city.org

SUNDAY

Singer Singwriter Sundays, 1-4 p.m. at Vinoklet Winery, Restaurant and Vineyard, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. Local singer-songwriters perform whole gusts listen and drink glasses of wine and have cheese plates with crackers.

TUESDAY

The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Four-point Pitch Tournament, Pour House, 138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. $20 buy-in, $1 a set. 60-person max, sign up in-person at Pour House prior to event. Arrival by 6 p.m.

Pentatonix - The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. Tickets $23.35-$359.75 through Ticketmaster.

WEDNESDAY

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

THURSDAY

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: The Fortunate Sons, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Satisfaction A Tribute To The Rolling Stones, and The Billy Rock Band.

Uptown Music Concert Series to have multi-generational party music by Tyler Michael Walton and Mayflower Satchel, 7-9:30 p.m. at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. Free.

Parks and Rec Trivia at Swine City Brewing, 4614 Industry Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. with food beginning at 5 p.m.

SEPT. 1

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

SEPT. 1-3

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

SEPT. 3

Riverfest on the Levee at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky, 3-9 p.m.. WEBN fireworks at end of evening. Live music and food.

SEPT. 4

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

SEPT. 7

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 9

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.

SEPT. 14

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 15

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

SEPT. 16

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd

SEPT. 21

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 22-23

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com

SEPT. 28

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

OCT. 6

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.