Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.
- Oktoberfest, Germania Society of Cincinnati, 3529 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati. Traditional German food, live music all weekend, dancing, games of chance. Family friendly. 6-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday and Noon-7 p.m. Sunday.
- Sorry Papi Tour: The All-Girl Party at Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati. Ticket $20 prior to event. Billed as the world’s largest and first all-women Reggaeton party to create an environment free of men to promote safety and empowerment for women. https://sorrypapi.com
SATURDAY
- Hamilton Coffee with Council, at Millikin Woods, 194 N. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 10-11 a.m.
- Nature Program: Amazing Animals, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.
- Hamilpalooza, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. hamilton-ohio.com
- Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2-9:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- The Bloody Tinth band at The Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, 7-10 p.m.
- Movie in the Park at Marcum Park in Hamilton, 8 p.m. Hosted by Christian’s Corn Stand Jam, has water and snacks available. Take own seating. Move is “Ghostbusters” from 1984.
- The Witches Markets, 101 High St., Hamilton. Evening in downtown Hamilton with more than 60 vendors of the occult, oddities, reptiles, plants, food trick and more. 7-10 p.m.
- Opening night of ‘RECESS’: Act Your Age: A multi-artist show steeped in childhood wonder and nostalgia, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High St., Hamilton. Free, family friendly.
- West Chester Market at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp., 9 a.m. Local growers and vendors for shopping.
- Barry Manilow in concert at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, 7 p.m. Tickets $19.50-$349.50 through TIcketmaster. heritatebankcenter.com
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Glendale present “Let God Have His Way,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free but tickets required. fairfield-city.org
SUNDAY
- Singer Singwriter Sundays, 1-4 p.m. at Vinoklet Winery, Restaurant and Vineyard, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. Local singer-songwriters perform whole gusts listen and drink glasses of wine and have cheese plates with crackers.
TUESDAY
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Four-point Pitch Tournament, Pour House, 138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. $20 buy-in, $1 a set. 60-person max, sign up in-person at Pour House prior to event. Arrival by 6 p.m.
- Pentatonix - The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina, Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. Tickets $23.35-$359.75 through Ticketmaster.
WEDNESDAY
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
THURSDAY
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: The Fortunate Sons, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Satisfaction A Tribute To The Rolling Stones, and The Billy Rock Band.
- Uptown Music Concert Series to have multi-generational party music by Tyler Michael Walton and Mayflower Satchel, 7-9:30 p.m. at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. Free.
- Parks and Rec Trivia at Swine City Brewing, 4614 Industry Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. with food beginning at 5 p.m.
SEPT. 1
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
SEPT. 1-3
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.
SEPT. 3
- Riverfest on the Levee at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky, 3-9 p.m.. WEBN fireworks at end of evening. Live music and food.
SEPT. 4
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
SEPT. 7
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 9
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.
SEPT. 14
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 15
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
SEPT. 16
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd
SEPT. 21
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 22-23
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com
SEPT. 28
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
OCT. 6
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
