WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
Next Week: Trick-or-Treat
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Liberty Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Things to do this weekend
TODAY, OCT. 27
- Middletown University Middletown Book for Discussion: “The Glass Hotel,” at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon
- Floating Pumpkin Patch, at Fitton Family Y, 1307 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 5-7 p.m. Sign up one of four time slots to swim with pumpkins and take one home.
- Magic Carpet Family Performance present “The Reluctant Dragon,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. For grades PreK-5th grade.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Tillman Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Chamber Singers and Choraliers, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, at Crawford Woods, 2450 Hancock Ave., Hamilton. Showing “Moana,” at dusk
- Fitton Cinema present “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 27-28
- Encore Community Theatre present “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., encorecommunitytheatre.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 27-29
- “Don’t Call Me CIS,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 27-29 AND NOV. 3-5
- Performing Arts Academy present “Oliver, Jr.” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
- Spooky Nook Fitness Pump & Run 5k, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 8 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. spookynooksports.com
- Christian Village at Mason Craft Show, at 411 Western Row Road, Mason. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Seed Stroll, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Walk-ins welcome.
- Middletown Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, at Queen City Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, 4860 Premier Way, West Chester. Noon to 3 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, at Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton, 2020 Grand Blvd., Hamilton. 2-4 p.m.
- Bridgewater Falls Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2-4 p.m. Children 12 and under will enjoy trick-or-treating, festive music, refreshments, and more.
- MidPointe Library Trenton Trunk or Treat, at 200 Edgewood Drive. 3-5 p.m. Free hot dogs and popcorn. There will be a petty zoo and more.
- First Baptist Church Hamilton Trunk or Treat, at 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Early entrance for children and adults with special needs at 4 p.m. Community event begins at 5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, at Hilltop Baptist Church, 2425 Mack Road, Fairfield. 4-6 p.m.
- Monster Mash Trick-or-Treat, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-6 p.m. Trick-or-treating will begin at 5 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers present Home Spun featuring Healing Broken Circles, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
OCT. 29
- Trick or Treat at The Nook, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. Free but pre-registration required, spookynooksports.com
- Trunk or Treat, at Apex CliniCare: Urgent Care & Wellness Center, at 8238 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester. 1-4 p.m.
- Oxford Twp. Police Dept. annual Halloween Party, at the Hueston Woods Lodge, Oxford. 1-4 p.m. Games, face painting, food and music. Costume contest for ages 12 and under
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.
- Butler County Warbirds present The Candy Bomber, at 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Learn about the famous Berlin Candy Drop and gather treats from above.
- Pinball Garage & Dynasty Annual Frunk or Treat, at 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 4-6 p.m. Supercar trunk or treat.
NOV. 1
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. We Had a Black President. What More Do You Want? Free
NOV. 3
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by members of the Cincinnati Opera will charm the audience with arias, duets, and trios from well-known classic operas.
- Free Movie Friday: Premiere of “Friend of a Friend,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:45 p.m. oxarts.org
NOV. 4
- Kiwanis Club of Middletown Pancake Day, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal are $8 per person. Children ages 3 and younger, first responders and military personnel in uniform eat for free.
- 10SoCo Concerts: Luca Stricagnoli, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
NOV. 4-5
- Brick Fest Live, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. brickfestlive.com
NOV. 5
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Open Door Pantry Concert, at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org
NOV. 8
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Don’t Look Appalachian to Me! Free
NOV. 9
- Veterans Day Reflections Dinner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner
NOV. 10
- The William V. Coombs American History Lecture presents “The Price of Greatness: Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and the Creation of American Oligarchy, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. oxarts.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.