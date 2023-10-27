WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

Next Week: Trick-or-Treat

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Things to do this weekend

TODAY, OCT. 27

Middletown University Middletown Book for Discussion: “The Glass Hotel,” at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon

Floating Pumpkin Patch, at Fitton Family Y, 1307 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 5-7 p.m. Sign up one of four time slots to swim with pumpkins and take one home.

Magic Carpet Family Performance present “The Reluctant Dragon,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. For grades PreK-5th grade.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Tillman Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Chamber Singers and Choraliers, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park, at Crawford Woods, 2450 Hancock Ave., Hamilton. Showing “Moana,” at dusk

Fitton Cinema present “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 27-28

Encore Community Theatre present “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., encorecommunitytheatre.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 27-29

“Don’t Call Me CIS,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 27-29 AND NOV. 3-5

Performing Arts Academy present “Oliver, Jr.” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Spooky Nook Fitness Pump & Run 5k, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 8 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. spookynooksports.com

Christian Village at Mason Craft Show, at 411 Western Row Road, Mason. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Seed Stroll, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Walk-ins welcome.

Middletown Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, at Queen City Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, 4860 Premier Way, West Chester. Noon to 3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, at Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton, 2020 Grand Blvd., Hamilton. 2-4 p.m.

Bridgewater Falls Treat Street, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 2-4 p.m. Children 12 and under will enjoy trick-or-treating, festive music, refreshments, and more.

MidPointe Library Trenton Trunk or Treat, at 200 Edgewood Drive. 3-5 p.m. Free hot dogs and popcorn. There will be a petty zoo and more.

First Baptist Church Hamilton Trunk or Treat, at 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Early entrance for children and adults with special needs at 4 p.m. Community event begins at 5 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, at Hilltop Baptist Church, 2425 Mack Road, Fairfield. 4-6 p.m.

Monster Mash Trick-or-Treat, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-6 p.m. Trick-or-treating will begin at 5 p.m.

Fitton Showstoppers present Home Spun featuring Healing Broken Circles, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

OCT. 29

Trick or Treat at The Nook, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. Free but pre-registration required, spookynooksports.com

Trunk or Treat, at Apex CliniCare: Urgent Care & Wellness Center, at 8238 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester. 1-4 p.m.

Oxford Twp. Police Dept. annual Halloween Party, at the Hueston Woods Lodge, Oxford. 1-4 p.m. Games, face painting, food and music. Costume contest for ages 12 and under

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.

Butler County Warbirds present The Candy Bomber, at 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Learn about the famous Berlin Candy Drop and gather treats from above.

Pinball Garage & Dynasty Annual Frunk or Treat, at 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 4-6 p.m. Supercar trunk or treat.

NOV. 1

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. We Had a Black President. What More Do You Want? Free

NOV. 3

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by members of the Cincinnati Opera will charm the audience with arias, duets, and trios from well-known classic operas.

Free Movie Friday: Premiere of “Friend of a Friend,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:45 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 4

Kiwanis Club of Middletown Pancake Day, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal are $8 per person. Children ages 3 and younger, first responders and military personnel in uniform eat for free.

10SoCo Concerts: Luca Stricagnoli, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 4-5

Brick Fest Live, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. brickfestlive.com

NOV. 5

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Open Door Pantry Concert, at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org

NOV. 8

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Don’t Look Appalachian to Me! Free

NOV. 9

Veterans Day Reflections Dinner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner

NOV. 10

The William V. Coombs American History Lecture presents “The Price of Greatness: Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and the Creation of American Oligarchy, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. oxarts.org

