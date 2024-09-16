‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ to open Clark State PAC season Saturday

Tickets are still available; the Performing Arts Center is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave. The show is recommended for ages 14 and older as the content includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gun shots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language.

“Tina” is a biographical musical that tells the full story of how humble Anna Mae discovers her musical talent and the highs and lows that went with it. The story unfolds in a different way than expected, with some of her most recognizable hits coming at different points in the story rather than chronologically according to Elaina Walton, who portrays Tina’s mom, Zelma.

After years of touring with smaller shows, this is Walton’s first Broadway tour and she’s excited as Turner was when her career began rising. It’s fitting as Walton grew up on Turner’s music, counting “River Deep — Mountain High,” the song she recorded with husband Ike Turner, as her personal favorite

“To have this opportunity is so special for me,” she said.

Walton said Zelma was tough on Anna Mae/Tina but her love allows her daughter to move forward and did the best she could given her circumstances.

“What really makes our show a classic is it celebrates (Tina’s) music in a beautiful way. It’s how the music is applied to the story arc and the spirit of who she was,” Walton said.

She gets to sing and returns to perform with the ensemble. Walton said she’s been welcomed by the cast and made to feel at home, which helps as the tour will extend into the summer of 2025.

“We’re like town criers and each stage is never the same and we get to share Tina’s music with a whole new group of people each time out who may not know Tina,” she said.

A tradition that has gone on for nearly a decade is for touring shows such as this to do their tech and rehearsals at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Springfield residents may see the cast and crew around town during the week.

PAC executive director Dan Hunt said it’s always a privilege for such shows to choose the venue to launch a tour.

“It’s a great thing the industry knows about us. There are a lot of places they could go but they choose to come here,” he said.

Walton said to expect the excitement of the kick off to a tour when “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” comes in with the energy of “Proud Mary” turning.

“When the audience goes they will dance. The music is fantastic, the band and cast are furiously talented and it will be amazing,” she said.

MORE INFO

For tickets or more information visit pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025.