Shooting of movie in Middletown wrapping up; another begins

The final scenes were scheduled to be shot Tuesday in downtown Dayton.

The director’s movie “Death for Dinner” shot last spring a a Middletown historic home premiered last month at the Sorg Opera House.

Read is a Middletown native who prefers to keep her movie-making local when possible.

Water’s Edge stars Michael Pare’ (”Eddie and the Cruisers”), Eric Roberts (multiple movies and television series) and character actor Bill Oberst Jr., best known for work in horror and cult movies

“Five best friends from junior high get together every year for hike in the woods. Five go in, only four return,” said Greg Siewny, a producer of film and retired Middletown doctor. “There is murder, there’s intrigue, secrets are revealed, there’s blackmail ... it is a thriller.”

Both movies will be sold for streaming release after the Middletown premiere.

In 2022, Read’s film, “A Bachelor’s Valentine,” was shot entirely in Middletown.

On Monday, residents in the area of Lamberton Road and Corta Via in the Barbara Park neighborhood in Middletown were notified of a week-long shoot for the independent movie “The Mastermind.” Media reports say it has also been shooting in Cincinnati.

Josh O’Connor is starring in Kelly Reichardt’s “The Mastermind.” Reichardt is directing the film.

Middletown police have off duty officers assigned for security and traffic control at the shooting area of the film that is set in the 1970s, according to information provided to residents. Filming is scheduled to last through 10 p.m. Friday,