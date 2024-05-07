Riverbend Music Center concerts for summer 2024 span every genre

Fans of 80s and 90s music may enjoy a night listening to Janet Jackson, the New Kids on The Block, Hootie & the Blowfish, and many other artists from these influential decades.

Riverbend’s location along the banks of the Ohio River makes it a popular location for music acts and lovers.

“It’s summertime; people are excited to be outdoors and listening to live music,” Moehring said. “We have a great reputation with the artists, who say Cincinnati fans are some of the best anywhere.”

For fans looking for a more affordable night on the town, Riverbend offers several ways to save money.

First, fans can avoid high ticket fees by buying tickets directly from the box office at Riverbend Music Center, The Andry J. Brady Music Center, or the Taft Theatre. Cash-paying customers will not pay any ticket fees. There is only a $2 fee per ticket for customers using a credit card.

Many of this season’s Riverbend concerts have a lawn seat package deal with 4 tickets and free parking for just $92, not including fees if ordering online.

When preparing to come to a Riverbend Music Center show, visit the venue’s official website at riverbend.org to get your questions answered. You’ll find everything you need to know about visiting Riverbend, from what food is served at the venue to what items are prohibited on the grounds.

Mohering said the crowds have returned to Riverbend Music Center after a long hiatus thanks to the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, people thought if we don’t see [our favorite artist] this year, we can just do it next year,” she explained. “Now, people realize they need to seize the day and not take things like that for granted.”

Nostalgia also plays a significant role in attracting crowds to Riverbend. Many people saw their first concert there and are now bringing their children. And with a new amphitheater coming to Cincinnati in 2026, time is running out to experience outdoor concerts at Riverbend, as they are today.

“This year and next summer will be the last full seasons of shows at Riverbend,” Mohering said. “We anticipate a lot of nostalgia will bring people in over the next two years.”

Ticket prices and availability vary by show. You can go directly to the box office to purchase your tickets or visit Ticketmaster.com to find available seats.

RIVERBEND LINEUP FOR 2024

Wednesday, May 22

21 Savage: American Dream Tour with Special Guests J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold. Show time: 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Hootie & the Blowfish – Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Special Guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Show time: 7 p.m. This is a mobile-ticket only event; tickets will be delivered 72 hours before the show.

Saturday, June 15

Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour with Special Guests Lee Brice and Graham Barham. Show time: 7 p.m.

Friday, June 21

New Kids on the Block: Magic Summer Tour 2024 with Special Guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Show time: 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Janet Jackson: Together Again with Special Guest Nelly. Show time: 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

Niall Horan: “The Show” Live on Tour 2024 with Special Guest Del Water Gap. Show time: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Santana and Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024. Show time: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Third Eye Blind – Summer Gods Tour 2024 with Special Guests Yellow Card and A R I Z O N A. Show time: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love 2024 Tour with Special Guest Irontom. Show time: 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Train & REO Speedwagon – Summer Road Trip 2024 with Special Guest Yacht Rock Revue. Show time: 6:25 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024 with Special Guests Alana Springsteen, Larry Fleet and Dillon Carmichael. Show time: 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Dan + Shay: Heartbreak on the Map Tour with Special Guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe. Show time: 7 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire. Show time: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Alanis Morissette – The Triple Moon Tour with Special Guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. Show time: 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Hardy: Quit!! Tour with Special Guests Kip Moore and Travis Denning. Show time: 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Totally Tubular Festival featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy TuTone and the Plimsouls. Show time: 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Creed: Summer of ‘99 Tour with Special Guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. Show time: 7 p.m. (This show is sold out.)

Thursday, Aug. 8

Five Finger Death Punch with Special Guests Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and the Funeral Portrait. Show time: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Barbie the Movie: In Concert. Show time: 8 p.m. This is a mobile-ticket only event; tickets will be delivered 72 hours before the show.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour with Special Guests Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Tim Montana. Show time: 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

The Doobie Brothers: Summer 2024 with Special Guest Steve Winwood. Show time: 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Foreigner & Styx: Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour with Special Guest John Waite. Show time: 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour of Earth with Special Guest Kevin Abstract. Show time: 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Words Tour with Special Guest Loverboy. Show time: 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill Tour with Special Guests Young the Giant and Bakar. Show time: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Kidz Bop: Live 2024. Show time: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Meghan Trainor | The Timeless Tour with Special Guests Paul Russell and Chris Olsen. Show time: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ohio is For Lovers Festivals featuring Hot Mulligan, Hawthorne Heights, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada and more. Show time: 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. Show time: 7:30 p.m. This is a mobile-ticket only event; tickets will be delivered on Sept. 3

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue. Show time: 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour 2024 with Special Guests Chayce Beckham and Elvie Shane. Show time: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Megadeth – Destroy All Enemies with Special Guests Mudvayne and All that Remains. Show time: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour 2024 with Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Damian Marley. Show time: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour with Special Guest T-Pain. Show time: 8 p.m.