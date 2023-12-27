Guide to local New Year’s Eve events (and how to watch if you’re staying in)

ABC’s coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

CNN’s coverage of New Year’s Eve is international: The channel will begin airing what’s happening across the globe beginning at 7:45 a.m. Eastern with New York City event coverage starting at 8 p.m.

The network’s “New Year’s Eve Live” hosted by Cooper and Cohen continues after the NYC ball drop with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will taking over at 12:30 a.m. to count down as the Central Time Zone rings in the new year from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

“The show will feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart. Live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help ring in the new year,” states a news release from CNN.

In this region, there are parties planned at several venues. Here’s our partial list:

BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport, Ky. New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise begins at 9 p.m. Includes non-alcoholic beverages. Full-menu dinner, cash bar, snacks, party favors, champagne at midnight. More online: bbriverboats.com

Big Buls, 2461 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. Miss Jacque performs beginning at 9 p.m. More online: facebook.com/events/736628724582555

Caffé Vivace, 975 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Music by Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley with the Phil DeGreg Trio. Hors d’oeuvres from The Pickled Pig, party hats and a glass of Champagne or sparkling apple juice. More online: facebook.com/events/1520691405450833

Cincinnati Zoo, PNC Festival of Lights, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Five Fiona fairies to find in Fairyland, a blacklight puppet show, Wild Lights show on Sawn Lake, and S’more sin ore stands. More online: facebook.com/events/222554357326037/222557490659057

Cincinnati Cyclones, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Hockey match begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be shot off inside after the game. More online: http://bit.ly/oubK6

Fairfield Pub, 465 Nilles Road, Fairfield. Food, champaign, live music by Red Hot Riot beginning at 9 a.m. More online: facebook.com/events/361095366423215

FigLeaf Brewing Co., 3387 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown. New Year’s Eve Eve Party beginning at noon Saturday featuring the “best worst drinks”, a live DJ and more. Champagne toast at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Harmon Museum/Warren County Historical Society, Armstrong Conference Center, 6 W. Main St., Lebanon. New Year’s Eve Black & White Ball, 6-10 p.m. Music by pianist Jay Mills. Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, dancing and champagne toast. More online: facebook.com/events/877679763993383

Hitching Post Saloon, 4319 Hamilton Richmond Road, Darrtown. Music by DJ Nikki, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free appetizers and drink specials until 2:30 a.m.

Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Celebration in the Teepee Ballroom is family friendly and guests are encouraged to get a room at the lodge. Event has DJ, snacks, cash bar, midnight champagne toast. Midnight buffet with hot dogs, brats, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes, included in room rate. facebook.com/events/265590439865217

Immortal Vibes, 230 Main St., Hamilton. Open 8-11 p.m. with Jamie Combs providing tunes.

In the Game, Liberty Center, 7510 Bales St., Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. “Noon Year’s Eve” countdown and Retro Disco Party. Family friendly with a tie-die station. More online: https://inthegame.net/libertycenter/event/tie-dye-disco-party-2024-countdown

J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. 8 p.m. NYE Bash with Jump: Van Halen Tribute and Jfrost5. Includes party favors and champagne. Tickets on sale in advance. Tables available. eventbrite.com/e/nye-bash-with-jump-van-halen-tribute-with-jfrost-5-tickets-769877443157

Lounge 24, 24 S. Second St., Hamilton. The Inturns play at 8 p.m. Finger foods available, champagne toast at midnight. More info: facebook.com/events/1085272469572782

Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp. 6 p.m. Dec. 31 special NYE party with BlueStone Ivory. Ball Park-style buffet dinner, open bar, desserts, late-night snack, champagne toast, dancing, Bengals playing on big screens. Reservations required. facebook.com/events/240065182150699

Middletown Whopla, 39 N. Broad St., Middletown. Ice rink open Noon-2 p.m., 2:30-5 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 31 and 4-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 1. holidaywhopla.org

Moose Lodge, 925 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. No cover. Party begins at 8 p.m. and Haze Effect band is playing.

Pohlman Lanes, 854 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. beginning at 8 p.m., party and music with H&R ROCK. More online: facebook.com/events/20378096611662

Pour House, 13 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. Food and drink specials and DJ Showtime Cincinnati playing hits. Free champagne at midnight. More online: facebook.com/events/300000776347348

Putters Sports Grill, 6575 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp. Open until 1 a.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m. Midnight Mimosa Signature Cocktail and Champagne High Life toast.

Receptions, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Music by The Menus beginning at 8 p.m. More online: facebook.com/events/6955467691199450

Rick’s Tavern, 5955 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. “Rumble in Rick’s Jungle,” a Cincinnati Bengals-themed party, beginning at 8 p.m. Call to reserve tickets and tables, (513) 874-1992. More online: facebook.com/events/1526549241492377

Vinoklet Winery and Restaurant, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. Reservations needed for the New Year’s Party Event. Event packages vary. More online: cincy.live/events/new-years-eve-party-vinoklet-winery-12312023

