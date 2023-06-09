Cincinnati LGBTQ+ bar, The Birdcage, expanding and moving

It will move to the former Rebel Mettle Brewery location on Central Avenue downtown — but the current location isn’t totally going away either. Instead, the downtown location will become the new Birdcage Bar and Nightclub while the 927 Race St. location takes on a chiller, more low-key lounge vibe.

“The Flock will become our low-key ultra lounge, fit for laid-back drinks and gatherings, intimate live music, comedy shows, performances and more,” reads the social post by The Birdcage.