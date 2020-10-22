14 times southwest Ohioans have competed on reality TV in recent years

MORE: With a local woman on 'Survivor,' here's how her fans celebrated

Hamilton resident Susan Vaughn, who was a candidate in November 2018 for the 51st Ohio House District seat, was a contestant along with her son Patrick on the seventh season of "The Amazing Race" in 2005.

They joined Nick, Megan, Alex and Tommy Linz of Anderson Twp. on the 2005 show.

The following year, Michelle Yi, a student at the University of Cincinnati, was part of the cast of "Survivor: Fiji."

Marisa Calihan, a Butler County native, is one of the 20 castaways set to compete in "SURVIVOR: SAMOA" when the 19th installment of the Emmy Award-winning reality series premieres at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 on the CBS Television Network.

In another local connection, Marisa Calihan participated in "Survivor: Samoa," which aired in 2009. Calihan grew up on a farm in Reily Twp. outside Oxford and ended up graduating from Purcell Marian High School.

Cindy Chiang Halvorsen, a 2004 graduate from the University of Cincinnati, took home the $1 million prize for winning "The Amazing Race" in the fall of 2011 with her then-fiancé Ernie Halvorsen.

Eben Franckewitz from Milford High School competed at age 15 on “American Idol” in 2012 and ended up with a top 24 finish. Franckewitz has been singing professionally across the globe since his appearance on the show.