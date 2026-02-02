Woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting at New Year’s party near Springboro

Clearcreek Twp. police were dispatched around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, to the 5500 block of Dearth Road for a report of a drive-by shooting. The house is about a mile south of Springboro High School and a mile west of Ohio 741.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with serious injuries from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to court records.

The party was at the home of Clendenin’s boyfriend, who invited several people for a New Year’s Eve party, including Clendenin’s estranged husband, Clearcreek police Lt. Wallace Stacy said previously.

When Clendenin arrived, she apparently was angry with her boyfriend and estranged husband for hanging out together. After she left the party, “she drove through the front yard and fired shots toward the house,” Stacy said.

There were people inside and outside the house at the time of the shooting. The man hit by gunfire was standing on the porch and had not been involved in any arguments with Clendenin, he said.

After the shooting, Clendenin crashed her mother’s 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee a short distance away in the 3800 block of McLean Road in Franklin Twp. A Warren County Sheriff’s Office crash report stated Clendenin struck a guardrail and utility pole at a curve.

In addition to the four charges for which she was convicted, Clendenin was indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. However, the prosecutor’s office decided not to proceed with those charges.

Clendenin is in the Warren County Jail awaiting sentencing.