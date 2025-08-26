Woman accused of embezzling from Skechers at outlet mall avoids jail

Breaking: Butler County sheriff within legal rights to hold ICE detainees civilly, Ohio AG opinion says

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

The Warren County courts building houses Warren County Common Pleas Court. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
A Trenton woman accused of embezzling thousands from her job at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe will avoid jail as part of a diversion program.

Tara Nicole Burt, 38, pleaded guilty last week before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler to one felony count of theft.

She faced up to one year in prison but instead will be on probation as part of a diversion program, according to court records.

Burt reportedly used customer return receipts to take cash for herself from her job at Skechers, 828 Premium Outlets Drive, according to an affidavit filed by the Monroe Police Department in Lebanon Municipal Court.

“The incident started on Nov. 6, 2024, and did not stop occurring until Jan. 31, 2025. In total, Tara stole $6,317.07 from the company,” the affidavit read.

