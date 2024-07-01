West Chester police ask for public help after woman found dead near office building

The West Chester Police Department is asking for public help after a woman was found dead near an office building over the weekend.
Police said that the body of 33-year-old Brittany Sands was found at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in a tree line near 6025 Schumacher Park Drive.
Sands is from Kentucky but is known to frequent downtown Cincinnati, police said.
Anyone with information on Sands and her most recent whereabouts are asked to contact the West Chester Police Department by calling the police tip line at 513-759-7272, calling West Chester Police Communications at 513-777-2231 or by leaving at tip through the online reporting form on the West Chester government website.
