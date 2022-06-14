journal-news logo
West Carrollton man gets 18 to life for death of 6-week-old girl

Charles F. Pulley

Crime & Law
By
50 minutes ago

A West Carrollton man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life in prison in the August 2020 death of his girlfriend’s 6-week-old daughter.

Charles F. Pulley III, 19, was convicted May 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two counts of murder, one count each of felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The conviction is connected to the Aug. 23, 2020, death of Averi Grabans at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger previously said the infant died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that she suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhages and contusions on her head.

Pulley was babysitting Averi on Aug. 19 while her mother was at work. When she picked up her daughter, she noticed bruising on the baby’s head, which Pulley said was caused by a car seat, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The next day while Pulley was babysitting, he called the infant’s mother to say the child was acting strangely and they took her to Dayton Children’s Hospital. She died three days later of her injuries.

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

