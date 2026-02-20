Warren County man convicted of murder in alleged ‘mercy killing’ of companion

The charges are in connection to the Sept. 7, 2025, shooting death of 79-year-old Emilia Vinokur, described by Finley as his traveling companion.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a person with a gunshot wound around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Deerfield Twp. Fire Station 57 in the 3000 block of West U.S. 22, after Finley drove Vinokur to the fire station. Crews attempted life-saving efforts, but she died at the scene.

Finley admitted to officers that he shot Vinokur twice in the head inside the vehicle and said it was a mercy killing he had contemplated for about a week. However, he was not able to specify any illness or medical condition affecting her. A medical examination and autopsy confirmed no evidence of an underlying illness or terminal condition, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Unfortunately, there’s just no logical explanation for Finley’s actions. Just a sad and senseless killing,” Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

Finley originally was charged with aggravated murder and two counts each of murder and felonious assault but the other charges were dismissed as part of his plea.