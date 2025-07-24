Warren County man accused of choking, trying to smother 79-year-old mother

A woman responded to the Clearcreek Twp. police station Sunday evening to report that her son became angry with her and pushed her onto a couch before attempting to smother her with a pillow while threatening to kill her. She told officers her son also tried to choke her before she bit him and escaped the house where he lived with her in the 3900 block of Springboro Road, according to a release from the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

When the woman tried to go back inside the house a short time later, she found that her son, identified as Rasey, had barricaded the door so she went to the police station to report the assault, police said.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Rasey and a search warrant for the house, where Rasey refused to come out, according to police.

The Warren County Tactical Response Unit responded to assist with the warrants, and after a standoff lasting several hours, officers entered the house where Rasey reportedly was found hiding in the attic and was arrested without incident, police said.

Rasey is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Warren County Jail. He is next court hearing is July 29 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to bind the case over to a county grand jury.