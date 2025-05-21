Warren County judge acquits Wayne Local treasurer, daughter on all charges in strong ruling

The rule used by Tepe allows judges to conclude that evidence submitted by the prosecution is insufficient to convict the defendants before the case goes to the jury.

The motion was filed by the defense after the prosecution presented its case and granted before the defense presented theirs.

The case before acquittal

Ronald James was initially accused of using his office, which he held at the district for 24 years, to direct money to his daughter and give a school contract to a business partner.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said in October 2024 that Ronald James was accused of diverting money given to the district for hosting ACT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic to his daughter, who he said had allegedly already been paid.

Fornshell said that Ronald James was also accused of working for a local garden center and steering business projects for the district to that company.

The investigation involved a special audit from the Ohio Auditor of State.

Ronald James resigned from the district in 2022, citing “personal and professional reasons” for the decision.

According to the attorney for Jenae James, she was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation but placed on unpaid leave once she was indicted.

Judge Tepe’s statement

In his statement, Tepe was deeply critical of the prosecution’s case, saying that he found none of the witnesses credible except for the owner of the garden center.

He was specifically critical of former Wayne Local Superintendent Pat Dubbs, who the judge said came across as a “lazy superintendent who didn’t even know how to operate the system,” adding that he thought Dubbs’ memory was very selective during his testimony.

He even said that he believed Dubbs was just trying to “cover his own butt” with his statements.

“Very disappointing,” Tepe said.

He was also specifically critical throughout the closing statement of former school board president Jim Byers, saying that after listening to the witnesses, “It became abundantly clear that Dr. Byers had a personal axe to grind with Mr. James.”

Regarding the allegations of redirecting ACT testing funds, he said, “It was very clear that the arrangement with ACT that was made in advance was for the additional services that Ms. James was to provide.”

“There was no theft that occurred,” he said, adding that the district was never owed the money, and the funds were always due to Jenae James.

Speaking about the allegations that Ronald James had funneled business to the garden center he works for, Tepe said he had heard no evidence, other than from Byers, that James exerted any influence over the school board to adopt the contract. He said he heard conflicting testimony over who had presented the contract to the board, pointing out that the business owner, the only witness he felt was credible, said it was former superintendent Dubbs.

“The state has wholly failed in convincing this court,” Tepe said.

The judge suggested that if it were not for the way that Byers had “spoon-fed” information to investigators, the case may not have even gone to trial.

He said it was “very disappointing” emails critical to the case were not turned over to either the defense or the investigator in a prompt manner, though he said he was unclear if the delay was due to the state of Ohio’s investigator or due to Byers.

“The court is certainly in favor of eliminating government waste, but this last day and a half has been a waste,” Tepe said.

From the defense: Case never should have gone to trial

When reached for statement, John D. Smith, attorney for Ronald James said, “I think the acquittal is the statement,” adding that the charges should never have been brought, and saying it was an “absolute disgrace” that the case progressed and took Jenae James out of her classroom.

Kevin Hughes, attorney for Jenae James, echoed Smith’s sentiments, saying that it was an “awful, terrible experience” for both father and daughter.

Hughes said getting a Rule 29 motion granted is very difficult, adding that for the judge to grant it meant there was no evidence the charges were true.

He also echoed the judge’s criticism at the delay of crucial emails being provided, saying they were only delivered the Thursday before trial, which began on the following Monday.

Ultimately, Hughes emphasized Jenae James’s award-winning work as a teacher for the district. She was one of three 2022 Project Excellence winners at the district.

He also pointed to the ACT testing whose funding was at issue in the trial, saying that she ran ACT testing at the school before the COVID-19 pandemic and during the lockdowns was the only one in the area to do so, preparing test rooms for more than eight times the normal number of students.

“It was a true shame they got drug through this,” he concluded.

From the family: Isolated, ostracized after case opened

Ronald James said he had a long career with the school district, starting in 1998 and including his role as the district treasurer as well as a coach, announcer and volunteer to teach some classes.

Speaking about the case, he insisted that there was no basis for the charges, saying the ACT payments were documented and approved by the district, and that he only put the district in touch with the garden center, and didn’t have any input on the decision to choose them to complete work at the school.

After the investigation and indictment, James said he felt isolated and ostracized by the school community.

James said he was thankful to all the good board members but said that the school district’s success was due to its teachers, including his daughter, as well as its parents.

From the board: Hope Waynesville can move forward

When contacted, former superintendent Dubbs provided the following statement: “This trial was limited to two very specific incidents that occurred years ago and in which I had very limited involvement. However, I can say with certainty that I testified truthfully and to the best of my memory regarding the events. I respect the judge’s ultimate decision and hope that the Waynesville community can now move forward from this and focus on the important mission of educating children.”

Former school board president Byers did not immediately respond to attempts to contact him.

From the prosecution: Respecting the court’s decision

When reached about the case, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell replied, “Obviously, the court viewed the evidence differently than what the state auditor’s office did and what our office did. But that happens sometimes. That’s our justice system. We respect the court’s decision.”