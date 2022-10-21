Suspect in Warren County police shootout pleads insanity; trial continued until 2023

On March 2, defense attorney Daniel Getty filed another motion to continue the trial, stating their expert needs more time to prepare. Getty said the preparation was delayed by illness, weather and technology issues.

The trial was rescheduled for June 2022 and again rescheduled for Oct. 24, 2022.

In September, Hubbard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and Tepe ordered an additional forensic psychological evaluation. The trial was then continued for a fifth time to Jan. 3, 2023.

An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation indicated Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and that eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, according to prosecutors.

Hubbard, who was sent back in prison shortly after the incident, is now being held on $1 million bond in the Warren County Jail. In June he requested a bond reduction, but it was denied.

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty.