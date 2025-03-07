Springboro elementary student makes threat aboard school bus

A Springboro elementary student who made a threat Thursday aboard a school bus is facing discipline.
The student involved was immediately removed from the bus before departing Dennis Elementary School, Principal Terrah Hunter said in a message to families of students on the bus at the school near the Springboro High School and Junior High School campuses at 1695 Main St.
“While we cannot share specific disciplinary actions, please know that appropriate measures are being implemented and we are working in partnership with the Springboro Police Department,” Hunter wrote.
A police call for service report only referenced a juvenile complaint and did not provide any details.
District officials declined to release information regarding the nature of the threat, whether a weapon was involved and the age and grade level of the student, citing the ongoing investigation.
There were no reports of injuries.
About the Author