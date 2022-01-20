Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Robber targets Fifth Third Bank in Fairfield Twp.

Photo of the suspect in the robbery of Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road Wednesday afternoon. FAIRFIELD TWP. POLICE
caption arrowCaption
Photo of the suspect in the robbery of Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road Wednesday afternoon. FAIRFIELD TWP. POLICE

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf - Staff WriterLauren Pack
37 minutes ago

A robber targeted a Fifth Third Bank branch Wednesday in Fairfield Twp.

The robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. at the bank at 3131 Princeton Road, according to a release from the Fairfield Township Police Department.

The bank robber is described as a man who stands about 5 feet, 5 inches who was wearing all dark clothing, a mask and ballcap.

The robber did not show a weapon but left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

caption arrowCaption
Photo of the suspect in the robbery of Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road Wednesday afternoon. FAIRFIELD TWP. POLICE

Photo of the suspect in the robbery of Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road Wednesday afternoon. FAIRFIELD TWP. POLICE
caption arrowCaption
Photo of the suspect in the robbery of Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road Wednesday afternoon. FAIRFIELD TWP. POLICE

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairfield Township Police investigations section at 513-785-4179 or Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

In Other News
1
Robber targets Fifth Third Bank in Fairfield Twp.
2
Man who served time in prison indicted in Warren County child rape case
3
Suspect in 2006 Miami U. rape case again asks for bond reduction due to
4
Kettering teen charged with felony who said he was ‘going to be the...
5
Death of Dayton man accused of killing 2 girls ruled an accident

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top