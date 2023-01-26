Police: Death of Miami University student may be due to murder-suicide

The university announced on Jan. 20 that Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his home along with his mother and father.

According to a release, just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 Dublin police were called to a home in the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle after a friend of one of the residents requested a well-being check. Police found the student as well as his parents Rajan Rajaram, 54, and Santalatha Rajan, 51, dead inside.