New Carlisle man accused of sending explicit recordings of ex

A 29-year-old New Carlisle man is accused of recording and forwarding explicit audio and video of a woman following the end of their long-term relationship.
Daniel M. Best is charged with dissemination of image of another person, a third-degree misdemeanor. He ordered to appear Monday for arraignment in Clark County Municipal Court.
A woman reported to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that she ended a 10-year relationship with Best in June, but that they had a young child together and continued to live in their shared home, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
At one point after June, the woman said she and Best had a consensual sexual encounter, of which there were two video recordings and one audio recording created without her knowledge, she told investigators.
She found out about the recordings Aug. 7 when she received them in a text message from Best, she said. Also, a mutual male friend received the recordings at the same time through Facebook Messenger, the release stated.
At that point, she moved out because she no longer felt safe in her home, she told investigators.
Best told detectives that the recordings came from the security camera system in the house. He said he sent the recordings because he was angry about their relationship issues and “admitted it was a mistake of judgment to have retained the recordings and to have sent them out without the victim’s consent,” the release stated.