Middletown man arrested in Virginia with teen girl indicted on multiple sex crimes

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

The charges against him involve two teens, the sheriff said.

Following a weeklong investigation, Garcia Cruz was taken into custody March 4 in Bedford, Va., with the assistance of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynchburg office of the FBI on warrants in connection to an alleged relationship involving a teen girl from Honduras.

The teen was placed in a sponsor’s home in Middletown by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the sheriff’s office. Her sponsor was Garcia Cruz’s girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said previously.

Jones said neither Garcia Cruz nor his girlfriend were in the country legally.