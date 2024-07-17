Middletown man arrested in Virginia with teen girl indicted on multiple sex crimes

A Middletown man indicted Wednesday was arrested in March by Butler County detectives who found him with a 15-year-old girl in Virginia, according to authorities.
Isauro Garcia Cruz, 44, is in the Butler County Jail awaiting his arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of rape, eight counts of sexual battery, six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition, plus a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Sheriff Richard Jones announced Wednesday.
Credit: Butler County Jail
The charges against him involve two teens, the sheriff said.
Following a weeklong investigation, Garcia Cruz was taken into custody March 4 in Bedford, Va., with the assistance of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynchburg office of the FBI on warrants in connection to an alleged relationship involving a teen girl from Honduras.
The teen was placed in a sponsor’s home in Middletown by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the sheriff’s office. Her sponsor was Garcia Cruz’s girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said previously.
Jones said neither Garcia Cruz nor his girlfriend were in the country legally.