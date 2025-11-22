Middletown-area man gets 26 years for coercing, exploiting underage girls online

“There are real-life consequences to actions taken online. Predators like Elam hide behind a computer screen while preying on vulnerable children. But the harm they cause is real, and so is the significant amount of time they will spend in federal prison to account for those actions,” said Dominick Gerace II, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Over a period of four years Elam reportedly began online relationships with numerous underage girls in at least seven states, in particular with minors who had previously engaged in self-harm, had body issues or other social issues, according to court documents.

“He connected with girls between the ages of 10 and 16 on various online chatting apps and pretended to be a 14-year-old male,” the release stated.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, in July 2023 the FBI in Milwaukee was made aware of a potential child victim through a report to law enforcement that originated with a mandated reporter. The report involved a 12-year-old victim, stated a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio. Law enforcement has identified at least 10 victims.

Elam coerced child victims into performing sex acts on live video calls with him. In one case he manipulated a victim into complying by threatening to harm himself and he also coerced victims into sending him live sexual material by threatening to leak nude images of them. In another instance he encouraged a victim to self-harm through cutting, and do it on live video, according to court documents.

Elam has been held in the Butler County Jail on a federal retainer since his Oct. 5, 2023, arrest at an Lemon Twp. residence.