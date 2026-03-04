Man charged in sexual assault of 6-year-old in Warren County store restroom

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 3:10 p.m. Feb. 6 to Five Below at 494 Corwin Nixon Blvd. in Union Twp. near South Lebanon after a woman reported a man touched her 6-year-old daughter in the restroom.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

The girl had an accident and was in the family restroom. The mother told her to leave the door locked until she heard a “special knock” for safety while she went back into the store to buy pants. However, DeWeese reportedly listened to the conversation and used the knock to access the restroom, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said on social media.

“What are the odds that this happens at the exact time a serial sexual offender is in the store and eavesdropping with his ear to the door of the family bathroom?” he posted in a comment on Facebook.

DeWeese has a record for sexual-related offenses, Fornshell said, including an October 2021 conviction for rape of a child younger than 13 in Fairfield County, according to court records.

Fornshell said at the time of the reported offense at the store, DeWeese had only been free for three days after serving prison time for a parole violation.

“Someone like this should remain permanently separated from society,” he said.

DeWeese is held in the Warren County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records.