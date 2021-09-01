Man accused of pointing gun at 3 girls in Kettering jailed after judge raises bond

Both men are pleading not guilty to the crimes.

Caption Keyon Asantie Taylor Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The pair entered an apartment just before 4:30 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 2200 block of East David Road using an unsecured window. They pointed handguns at the girls, ages 15 and 10, and attempted to steal items, but were chased out of the apartment by a dog, according to a statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court. The suspects only managed to take one bag of chips during the robbery.

Root and Taylor also matched the description of two suspects in an Oakwood burglary that took place earlier that night. The suspects in that incident left the guns stolen during the burglary in a bush that a jogger found the next morning. While the jogger was reporting the guns, the suspects pulled up in a black Chevrolet Impala and asked the jogger whether he had found guns.

“The citizen explained he was on the phone with the police and the suspects drove off,” the court document read. “The citizen confirmed the ID through a photo lineup.”

Kettering police found Root and Taylor with the assistance of Lewisburg police.