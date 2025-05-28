Investigation continues into Middletown police shooting

Daniel Hils of Frontline Advisors, which represents the Middletown Fraternal Order of Police, said officers made “numerous” announcements on who they were before breaching the door. The deceased suspect, a 47-year-old, came to the door and allegedly pointed a handgun at the police officers when he was shot, according to Hils. “Being involved in something like this is not in anybody’s plan, and nobody wants to face that type of life and death situation,” Hils said. There were other search warrants that were happening in and out of Middletown and more may be coming, Hils said. A woman in the house was injured from bullet shrapnel to her ankle, according to Hils. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Garden Avenue was blocked off by police tape between Woodside Boulevard and Pine Street for more than 10 hours on Tuesday. Spencer Kidd, a neighbor, told the Journal-News he heard three gunshots after observing officers conducting the search warrant. “I was hoping nobody was hurt, but that’s obviously not the case now,” Kidd said.

BCI will complete an independent review of the circumstances, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser. The investigation will then be transferred to Gmoser, who will present evidence to the Butler County Grand Jury.

“I applaud Chief Nelson for getting BCI involved,” Gmoser said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details are to come, including names of the deceased and injured and body cam footage, which will not be released until the case has been presented to Grand Jury.

This is the third police-involved shooting in Middletown since February 2023.

A Butler County grand jury declined to issue any criminal charges against a Middletown police officer who fatally shot a man who opened an apartment door holding a gun on Christmas Eve 2024 at Olde Towne Apartment complex.

Christopher Gorak, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Butler County Coroner‘s Office. Investigation of the incident indicates Gorak was also “heavily intoxicated,” according to the county prosecutor’s office.

“(The grand jury) determined that no indictment alleging criminal conduct against any involved officer should be issued and that the death of Christopher Gorak was justified,” Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said.

In April 2023, Middletown police responded to the same apartment complex when they were shot at by a suspect. They returned fire and hit the suspect, wounding the man. Kyle Kellum recovered, was indicted for felonious assault involving a police officer, but found to be not guilty by reason of insanity following a bench trial in common pleas court.

In February 2023, Middletown police shot and killed a man who pointed a weapon at them in the parking lot of the Walmart on Towne Boulevard.

No charges were filed against the two Middletown officers in the deadly shooting.

The officers’ use of deadly force in the Feb. 25 shooting of 47-year-old Victor Lykins was deemed reasonable by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor David Fornshell announced after reviewing investigation results.

In Morrow County on Monday, a sheriff’s deputy, Daniel Weston Sherrer, 31, was shot and killed after responding to a domestic situation call, according to Morrow County Sheriffs Office in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

“Our county is a closely-tied community which has always supported its law enforcement agencies and that backing is evident during this time of grief,” a statement read.

The subject was also shot and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident remains an active investigation.