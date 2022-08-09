BreakingNews
West Side Little League’s next regional game moved to Wednesday
journal-news logo
X

Hamilton man indicted on 19 child pornography charges

Brandon Marlow

Combined ShapeCaption
Brandon Marlow

Crime & Law
By
32 minutes ago

A Hamilton man who was arrested in June has been indicted on multiple child pornography and drug charges.

Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, is now facing eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, according to the grand jury indictment.

The alleged crimes occurred on or before June 27, according to court records. The indictment comes after a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Marlow is being held in the Butler County Jail on $75,000 bond.

In Other News
1
No bond for Butler Twp. slaying suspect in Kansas; extradition process...
2
NEW DETAILS: Butler Twp. murder suspect spoke to witness between...
3
Preble County postal worker charged with stealing money
4
Butler Twp. shooting: 4 killed, police ID person of interest
5
Attorney Charles H. Rittgers hangs up trial work, asks to withdraw from...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top