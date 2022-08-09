Hamilton man indicted on 19 child pornography charges

Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, is now facing eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, according to the grand jury indictment.

The alleged crimes occurred on or before June 27, according to court records. The indictment comes after a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office