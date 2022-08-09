Hamilton man indicted on 19 child pornography charges

A Hamilton man who was arrested in June has been indicted on multiple child pornography and drug charges.
Brandon Keith Marlow, 36, is now facing eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, according to the grand jury indictment.
The alleged crimes occurred on or before June 27, according to court records. The indictment comes after a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office
Marlow is being held in the Butler County Jail on $75,000 bond.
