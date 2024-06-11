Franklin Twp. man accused of taking sexually explicit photos of girl younger than 10

Explore Man caught in Chris Hansen sting last year accused of soliciting child for sex again

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Burns is accused of taking photos of the girl “in a state of nudity” on Aug. 20, 2023, in Franklin Twp., then attempting to delete the images to hide them from a criminal investigation, according to a county grand jury report.

Prosecutor David Fornshell said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when the child’s family member saw inappropriate material on an electronic device and asked the child about it.

Fornshell said girl is younger than 10, and that she is known to Burns.

Burns is held on $25,000 bail in the Warren County Jail.

He is scheduled to be back in court on July 19.