Franklin Twp. man accused of taking sexually explicit photos of girl younger than 10

By
Updated 1 hour ago
A Franklin Twp. man facing multiple felony charges is accused of taking sexually explicit photos of a girl younger than 10 and later trying to delete the images.

Conner Scott Burns, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity during his Tuesday arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court on 21 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count each of tampering with evidence and possessing criminal tools.

Credit: Warren County Jail

Burns is accused of taking photos of the girl “in a state of nudity” on Aug. 20, 2023, in Franklin Twp., then attempting to delete the images to hide them from a criminal investigation, according to a county grand jury report.

Prosecutor David Fornshell said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when the child’s family member saw inappropriate material on an electronic device and asked the child about it.

Fornshell said girl is younger than 10, and that she is known to Burns.

Burns is held on $25,000 bail in the Warren County Jail.

He is scheduled to be back in court on July 19.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

