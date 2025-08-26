Breaking: Butler County sheriff within legal rights to hold ICE detainees civilly, Ohio AG opinion says

Franklin man gets up to 13 years for using cellphone to secretly photograph girl

46 minutes ago
A Franklin man convicted of more than two dozen felony charges for using a cellphone to secretly photograph an underage girl is facing more than a dozen years in prison.

Michael Joe Boston, 49, was sentenced last week by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II to nine to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; 12 counts of voyeurism; and four misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition, according to his sentencing document.

Boston reportedly placed a cellphone under a door to take photographs of a girl in a state of nudity between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7, 2024, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael Boston

Credit: Warren County Jail

Credit: Warren County Jail

He also is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl on four separate occasions.

The Franklin Division of Police investigated the allegations after the girl, who was known to the defendant, told a parent who reported it to law enforcement.

Preble County township trustee accused of recording juvenile in bathroom

Boston was indicted for 24 additional counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance plus a count of possession of criminal tools, all felony charges, which were dismissed as part of his plea.

In addition to his prison term, Boston was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years. He also must serve a mandatory five years of parole following his release, according to court records.

