Fairfield students charged because of threat made post on Snapchat, police report says

The Fairfield High School students, all 15, are charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and are scheduled for a first appearance at 8 a.m. Friday at 8 a.m., though no judge has yet to be assigned, according to the juvenile court. Fairfield police released the teens to their parents on Tuesday pending their court hearing.

The three are accused of making a social media post indicating a school shooting would occur at a Fairfield City Schools building on Tuesday. The Fairfield Police Department was notified of the posting on Monday afternoon. The threat did not point to any one of the dozen buildings within the school district, but Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said they “proceeded as if it had.”