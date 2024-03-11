Competency questioned after Fairfield Twp. murder suspect says he’s ‘Supreme Being’

The victim, Brenda Scott, died of her injuries a few weeks later. Robinson faces the death penalty if convicted.

On Friday, Robinson, 24, was back in Butler County Common Pleas Court, where Judge Keith Spaeth granted a motion for a competency to stand trial evaluation and set a hearing for the results on March 22.

Defense attorneys David Brewer and Lawrence Hawkins III said in the formal motion filed last week, “Mr. Robinson was so delusional that Dr. Jenny O’Donnell could could not complete her evaluation. Mr. Robinson claimed to be ‘the Supreme Being’ and made other claims that the court had no power over him.”

O’Donnell said the entire interview with Robinson on March 4 was “cold, difficult and painful. She even felt physically uncomfortable due to his demeanor,” the court document states.

In November the defense requested a continuance of the three-week trial scheduled to begin in February, citing a preliminary forensic assessment indicated there is likely an issue with Robinson having a serious mental illness. But to confirm such assessment, more information and assessment was needed.

Spaeth rescheduled Robinson’s trial to Aug. 26.

Explore Citation dismissed for man in wheelchair struck by SUV in Hamilton

Prosecutors say Robinson filled a container with accelerant, took it to an upstairs bedroom, doused the 50-year-old woman with it and lit her on fire. He is also accused of hitting her in the face, knocking out teeth. Scott jumped out a window to escape.

Scott was found on fire in her backyard by a neighbor, who called 911.

Robinson’s initial arraignment in May shed light on some of case details.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Pridemore requested the judge set a high bond, outlining the trauma Scott suffered that included two teeth being knocked out by the roots in addition to the burns and injuries from jumping out a second-floor window.

The neighbor called 911 and jumped a fence to help the woman.

“I see a little fire next to her and she is laying in the backyard,” the man told the dispatcher. “She is talking to me. She is hurt bad.”

The woman can be heard in the background saying, ”he set me on fire.”