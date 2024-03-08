Citation dismissed for man in wheelchair struck by SUV in Hamilton

Jose Flores, 30, who is a paraplegic, was exiting his vehicle in the 600 block of Franklin Street when he was struck by a white SUV, possibly a Range Rover, with front passenger side damage.

The Journal-News has reached out to the family, but they have not returned messages. However, a Facebook post indicates that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Flores was coming home from church by himself. After checking to ensure no vehicles were coming down the one-way street, he pulled his wheelchair out and transferred into it. Just as he had completed the transfer, a vehicle was traveling down Franklin Street “at a very high speed,” the post said.

A neighbor came out to help Flores, according to the Facebook post. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in West Chester Twp.

Credit: Provided/Hamilton PD Credit: Provided/Hamilton PD

The wheelchair, valued at $4,000, was destroyed and the family is seeking assistance via a GoFundMe page to acquire a new wheelchair. As of 4 p.m. Friday, they were almost halfway to that goal.

The family also had concerns about Flores being issued a citation, but police said that based on the information available, the opening of the door was initially thought to be the primary cause of the crash. However, the police department voided and dismissed that ticket because based on home security video, it was determined that was not the case, and the report has been amended to reflect the new findings.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Hamilton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who fled the scene after Flores-Torres was struck.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Investigation Section at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002.