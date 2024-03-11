Amber Alert issued for West Chester mother, daughter

“Both Maoly Toscano and her daughter Sara are believed to be in danger due to an alleged history of severe domestic violence by Bayron Tejeda,” the release said.

They were last seen in West Chester at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators were unsure of the type of vehicle they may have left in.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of Tejeda call 9-1-1 and report their location.

Toscano is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Her daughter is 2-foot tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Tejeda is 5-foot tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.