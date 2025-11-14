Columbus man gets jail term for Springboro mail theft

Sanchez-Guzman also was ordered to serve one year of community control on basic probation, according to a sentencing document.

A Springboro detective on Aug. 17 reportedly witnessed a theft from a U.S. Postal Service blue collection box at 55 S. Pioneer Blvd. while surveilling the area as part of an investigation into recent thefts from the collection box, according to the Springboro Police Department.

The detective saw three men remove mail from the collection box and toss mail out the window of a vehicle, according to court records.

“Sticky mouse traps were located that the (defendants) used to remove the mail,” a complaint read.

Sanchez-Guzman and Yahir Nazario Reyes, 22, also of Columbus, were each indicted for tampering with evidence, theft of mail and possessing criminal tools. Sanchez-Guzman also was charged with falsification and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, for reportedly lying to police about his identity when he was arrested.

A grand jury declined to indict the third man, court records show.

As part of his plea the other charges against Sanchez-Guzman were dismissed.

Reyes is due in court on Nov. 25.