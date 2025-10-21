‘Chunks of metal’ fly off vehicle in Warren County pursuit

Breaking: 19 Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants remain open in Ohio despite Dolly’s closures

A Hamilton man indicted by a Warren County grand jury is accused of damaging cruisers last month when “chunks of metal” came off his vehicle during a pursuit.

What was he indicted for?

Justin Scott Lunsford, 34, is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business in addition to misdemeanor charges of OVI, driving an unsafe vehicle and failure to comply with opened container of beer or liquor laws.

Justin Lunsford

Credit: Warren County Jail

Credit: Warren County Jail

What is he accused of?

Lunsford reportedly did not stop for a traffic stop, leading to a Sept. 19 pursuit that began in Franklin Twp.

“Justin willfully fled after receiving a visible and audible signal from multiple peace officers to stop. He drove his vehicle to the point that chunks of metal were flying off of it. These chunks of metal shattered my windshield and caused other damage to my patrol car, as well as (another deputy’s) patrol car. He caused a substantial risk of harm to myself, other law enforcement officers, other persons on the roadway and property,” a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Franklin Municipal Court.

Lunsford reportedly refused to give his address, was driving an unsafe vehicle while under the influence of drugs and also had an open container of alcohol, according to court records.

What happens next?

Lunsford is in the Warren County Jail on a $350,000 cash only bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday Oct. 22 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

