A Butler County man accused of stabbing his family dog to death is facing a felony charge.
The 27-year-old Wayne Twp. man threatened his wife on Sunday that if he killed her dog she would never find him, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The following evening, the dog named Bowie was found stabbed to death, the sheriff’s office reported.
The man was booked Tuesday into the Butler County Jail following an investigation by Butler County dog wardens and detectives. He is held on a preliminary charge of cruelty to companion animals awaiting the filing of a formal charge in Butler County Area I Court in Oxford.
“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Butler County,” Sheriff Richard Jones stated.
In Other News
1
John Carter plea ends years of agony for Katelyn Markham family...
2
John Carter admits guilt in plea deal in Fairfield fiancée’s death
3
Butler Twp. quadruple homicide suspect found competent; sides argue...
4
Trial canceled for Fairfield Twp. man accused of setting woman on fire
5
More than a dozen locals accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Here’s where...
About the Author