Bond set for Middletown woman accused of shooting and killing her sister

“I shot her. She was beating me,” the caller said. “She wouldn’t leave me alone.”

Police said the women lived together in the Lafayette residence.

Dispatchers tried to talk to the woman, who said she was still holding the gun. When police arrived, the suspect had put the weapon down, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

According to the complaint signed by Detective Kristy Hughes, Pennington said during an interview that “she and her sister were involved in a physical altercation. The defendant went into the bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot her sister in the living room.”