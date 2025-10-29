Bond set at $200K for Piqua man accused of shooting 2 in Warren County

His bond was set at $200,000 on Tuesday.

Bays is accused of shooting into two vehicles just before 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads in Wayne Twp.

One woman was shot in the thigh, and the other was struck in the right arm, according to court records. The women were in separate vehicles.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported the women were in stable condition on Monday.

Bays was arrested in Miami County and booked into the Warren County Jail.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Both victims have received medical treatment and are recovering.”