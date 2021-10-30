journal-news logo
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown building

By Lauren Pack
Faces several charges, including felonious assault.

A 20-year-old Middletown man was arraigned Friday on several charges, including felonious assault, for allegedly shooting out the window of an apartment during an argument with the driver of a car.

Jaden Thomas appeared in Middletown Municipal Court where Judge James Sherron set bond at $157,500. In addition to felonious assault, Thomas is charged with assault, inducting panic and firing a weapon in the city limits. He remains in the city jail.

Jaden Thomas is taken into custody Wednesday by Middletown Police for allegedly firing a gun from an apartment window at a person in car below. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Officers were called to 702 Charles St. about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday for a person reportedly shooting from the window of an apartment building. A perimeter was set up around the building with a plumbing business at the street level and apartments above by the department’s Special Response Team.

Police and SRT officers talked with a bullhorn trying to get the man to come out.

Middletown police surround a Charles Street building after a man reportedly fired a gun from an apartment window. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
After about 60 minutes, the man, identified by police as Thomas, came outside and was taken into custody.

A car driven by Johnnie Boyd was stopped by police after speeding from the scene. The driver’s side rear door had a bullet hole in it, according to police.

Boyd said he went to the residence to drop off his ex-girlfriend’s clothes. Thomas is the woman’s brother, according to court documents. Thomas opened the window of the apartment and the men began arguing.

That’s when Thomas released his dog on Boyd, according to Boyd’s statement to police.

“Mr. Boyd said he had to get on top of his vehicle to keep the dog from biting him,” according to the police complaint signed by Sgt. Malcolm Tipton.

Then Thomas produced a handgun and fired one shot that hit the car, according to Boyd.

Thomas denied firing the gun, according to detectives. But a 9 millimeter shell casing was located below the window where witnesses said he fired a shot.

A witness also told detectives he saw the entire incident unfold, including Thomas firing a shot from the window.

