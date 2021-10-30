Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown building

Caption Middletown police surround a Charles Street building after a man reportedly fired a gun from an apartment window. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

After about 60 minutes, the man, identified by police as Thomas, came outside and was taken into custody.

A car driven by Johnnie Boyd was stopped by police after speeding from the scene. The driver’s side rear door had a bullet hole in it, according to police.

Boyd said he went to the residence to drop off his ex-girlfriend’s clothes. Thomas is the woman’s brother, according to court documents. Thomas opened the window of the apartment and the men began arguing.

That’s when Thomas released his dog on Boyd, according to Boyd’s statement to police.

“Mr. Boyd said he had to get on top of his vehicle to keep the dog from biting him,” according to the police complaint signed by Sgt. Malcolm Tipton.

Then Thomas produced a handgun and fired one shot that hit the car, according to Boyd.

Thomas denied firing the gun, according to detectives. But a 9 millimeter shell casing was located below the window where witnesses said he fired a shot.

A witness also told detectives he saw the entire incident unfold, including Thomas firing a shot from the window.