Attorney General calls for Butler County auditor to be suspended from office

Reynolds was scheduled to be arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday but that hearing was vacated, according to court documents. All seven common pleas judges are expected to recuse themselves from the case.

Reynolds’ attorney Chad Ziepfel — who also represented former Ohio Rep. Pete Beck in his securities fraud case — told the Journal-News they will fight this all the way.

“We will be contesting the suspension,” Ziepfel said. “Not only are the allegations false, but they do not involve the Auditor’s Office or Mr. Reynolds’ work as the auditor. We hope that the community will not rush to judgment in this matter, and will wait for the full story to come out at trial.”

Reynolds has allegedly been working to help his dad sell property on Hamilton Mason Road for a senior living community. Part of the criminal case is intertwined with a civil lawsuit filed by 88-year-old Gerald Parks, who claims Reynolds interfered with several offers he had for his land in that area for a competing development.

Reynolds on Monday asked the judge in the civil case to pause those proceedings while he fights his criminal charges.

“The criminal proceeding arises from the same underlying facts as this civil action,” the motion reads. “Mr. Reynolds and Liberty Way Farms should not be saddled with the impossible burden of attempting to present their civil defense in a manner that protects Mr. Reynolds Fifth Amendment rights.”