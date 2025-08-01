45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Amanda Lee Terry, 1181 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenaisha Niquay Unique Wright, 1634 Central Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and permitting drug abuse (direct).

Kenneth Odel Williams, Jr., 1634 Central Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Desirea Mullins, 8164 E. Bend Road, Burlington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of theft and receiving stolen property (direct).

Cody Doyal Eacret, 2108 Howard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody Doyal Eacret, 1200 Parkview Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Clifton C. Tackett, 8637 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of aggravated menacing, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of drugs (direct), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and endangering children.

Demarco Ronald Powell, 41 Oakwood Court, Springdale; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), and abduction.

Michael V. Kelly, 150 Brooklyn Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Roxsand Cathryn Bowman, 1943 Resor Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Aaleagh Justice Marie Hoop, 4736 Somers Gratis Road, Camden; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (without consent) direct, theft from a person in a protected class (by deception) direct, and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Alexx Jason Philpot, 142 North C St., #1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Michelle Dawn Stout, 2995 N. Carmody Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Marc Henson, 5361 Southgate Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Lamuel Dwayne Browning, 3118 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jenifer Aleman Perez, 706 Fairborn Road, Forest Park; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles R. Griffis, Warren Correctional Institution, Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Daniel Hatfield, Jr., 2058 Fenton St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Harold Napier, II, 114 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jadyn Michelle Schlegel, 2370 Horning Drive, Fairfield; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua Bradford Seek, 7324 Stonerun Place, Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander G. Ramirez, 1081 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Gregory L. Morris, 2009 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of sexual battery (direct) and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

David Whitehead, 710 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and kidnapping (direct).

David W. Hill, 1308 Knowlton St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Danielle B. Delong, 4531 Circle Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Austin Ray Colwell, 943 Stone Ridge Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound; possession of heroin; aggravated possession of drugs; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Lawrence William Sullivan, 10286 Springlen Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Alysha Danielle Burks, 9391 Ohio 122, Camden; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Misty Dawn Marie Hensley, 101 Shaffor St., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Edward Allen Moore, 3978 Moore Marathon Road, Williamsburg; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tyler Jermaine Everhart, 217 W. Pleasant St., Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Valerie L. Cullen, 1928 Sunset Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and misdemeanor theft.

Korey Donald Fencl, 7030 Kinsman Road, Cleveland; indicted on one count of theft.

Lisa Marie Phillips, 912 Gawain Circle, W. Carrollton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Daniel Chaney Jr., 1030 Lookout Trail, W. Carrollton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Osmild Vicktoriah Rosemond, 5903 Little Brook Way, Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

Jerry Eugene Wolford, 1416 Oxford St., Columbus; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Laney Renee Doty, 1036 Thrasher St., Springfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Malik Tremone Shaw, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Arnold Black, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and trafficking in drugs.

Michelle L. Childress, 18410 Lewis Drive, Maple Heights; indicted on one count each of conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Dwight Dustin Dickerscheid, 2417 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and misdemeanor theft.

Michael Lee Libecap, Jr., 256 S. Hedges St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, abduction, strangulation, grand theft of a motor vehicle, assault, and misdemeanor theft.

Kevin Tyler Saylor, LKA 315 Madge Ave., Fort Wayne, IN.; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.