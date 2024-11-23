45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ethan Saylor, 3 Kirk Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation (direct), attempted rape (direct), abduction (direct), and domestic violence (direct).

Aaron Wayne Parker, 113 Village St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel Aaron Fletcher, 2395 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shawn Lee Lewis, 1006 Jackson St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated arson, trespass in a habitation, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass.

Beverly Reed, 224 Cereal Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Seletta Ann Easterling Wilson, 623 Wilson St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of misuse of credit cards, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Timothy Michael Duhamel, 1328 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Shane Taylor Browning, 616 Miami St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Garrett Zachariah McKay, 1978 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Jennifer Nicole Bufler, 109 West Place, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dion Paul Hackney, 1130 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability, and one count of violating a protection order.

Antonio Miguel Chauvin, 803 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and felonious assault (direct).

Lacy Julie Miller, 516 Granada Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Omar Yadier Cantero-Raimundo, 263 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Melinda Marie Heater, 3000 N. Verity Pkwy., Apt. 49, Middletown; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Garrett Isaac Graham, 161 Prevalent Drive, Oxford; indicted on four counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), and two counts of extortion (direct).

Janee L. Brown, 1628 Montana Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jonathan J. Cboins, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 442, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Layna Ann Carpenter, 4825 Thunderbird Circle, Apt. 117, Boulder, CO.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Candelario Castillo, 17606 Road 4 Q, Pandora; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michelle L. Davidson, 984 Highway 2071, Wellington, KY.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brittany L. Murray, 477 Park Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kelly Glen Oliver, 304 Kerry St., Trenton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Travis Douglas Snell, 1001 Grove St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Arnold V. White, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jordan K. Richards, 5890 Countrydale Court, Fairfield; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Landis Deqwon Talbert, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ryeheim Mekhi Isaiah Warren, 7606 Seward Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Lindsey Brooke Lucas, 2940 Red Rock Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Ila Rose Garrison, 226 S. Doyle Road, New Haven, IN.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Kevin Richardson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Antonio Dewayne Blair, 11491 Lincolnshire Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.

Ronald Lee James, 4237 Laura Marie Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, theft in office, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Jenae Marie James, 4237 Laura Marie Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count of theft.

Lester Dashawn McDonald, 4431 Reading Lane, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Destinee Danielle Basler, 3206 Seneca St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Tevin Devon Barefield, 3713 Greenview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Germale Salt Britten, 3832 Ruth Lane, Apt. 8, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Justin Travis Himebaugh, 9 W. Waterbury Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, vandalism, attempted arson, and theft.

Basil Warren Coyle, 748 S. Broadway St., Blanchester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Deann May Cooper, 3354 Bellamy Road, Ionia, MI.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stanley William Watts, 8759 Dayton Oxford Road, Suite D, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Anne Curtis, LKA 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Duwayne Nolley, 101 E. Park Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler Wayne Deaton, 439 Morrow Road, Lot #193, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and endangering children.