37 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Phillip Lovely, 7651 Myers Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts each of felonious assault (direct) and inducing panic (direct), and one count each of attempted aggravated murder (direct) and arson (direct).

Randall Douglas Patton, 1868 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Calvin L. Simmons, 55 Herd Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Breana N. McNair, 7317 S. Hermitage Ave., Chicago, IL.; indicted on one count of deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

George Henry White, 651 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and having weapons while under disability.

Jamie B. Lissal, 4070 Hamilton Trenton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property (direct).

Richard Louis Jones Jr., 15903 Hile Road, Mount Orab; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James David Baldauf, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jordan Elizabeth Lunsford, 500 Four Seasons Drive, Apt. 506, Mason; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jason K. Christor, 712 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Zachary James Ryan Parsons, 20 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Travis Kenneth Senger, 1004 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael S. Perry, 5493 S. Dixie Hwy., Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Emily Renee Raybourne, 705 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

David Santos-Navarro, 925 Stanwood Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and attempted sexual imposition (direct).

Nicholle M. Carroll, 2987 Wicklow Road, Columbus; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Robert Thomas Ballard III, 4683 Guadalupe Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Kimberly Dawn Stevens, 405 Sharon Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; assault; obstructing official business; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

James John Wiedeman, 773 Jerald Court, Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, abusing harmful intoxicants, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Ross Montesano, 102 Anderson Ferry Road, Apt. 11, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tristan Douglas Shepard, 25 Locust Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Armone Darnell Kinney, 220 E. Trotwood Blvd., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Sha’Quan Sha’Vance Barker, 4202 Camargo Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Robin Elisabeth Laake, 1220 Governor’s Square Drive, Centerville; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Joshua Bryan Bates, 5712 Villas Creek Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Jheramy Michael Andress, LKA Talbert House TCC, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey Chase Meester, 520 Basil St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; and failure to display license plate, placard, or sticker.

Derek Lance McCollister, 2970 Wilbraham Road, Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quasawn Louchiano Taborn, 2312 E. Whipp Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Joshua Dale Allen, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Britney Lee Bowman, 2880 Central Parkway, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Christine M. Allen, 134 2nd St., Addyston; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Shemar Sharvelle Moore, 68 Knect Drive, Apt. C, Dayton; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Elrashawn Tyson Dover, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jasmine Nicole Verlena Wells, 1576 E. High St., Apt. 106, Springfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Nassim Bahi, 8168 Woodward Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Glenn Douglas Wyatt, 2635 Ball Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.