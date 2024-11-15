34 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jake Rand Cameron, 9727 Country Trail Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of strangulation (direct), and felonious assault (direct).

Davon L. Rahe, 804 S. 4th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Samuel Lee Heard, 1274 Alwildy Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

James Dennis Detherage, 345 Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, vandalism, and attempted petty theft.

Jerron Leroy Briggs, 5123 Hawaiian Terrace, Apt. 5, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Ryan Thomas Baxter, 2797 Mill View Court, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of retaliation, telecommunications harassment, making false alarms, and making a false allegation of peace officer misconduct.

Bobby Justin Cox, 6259 Jayfield Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Germaine M. Williams, 1905 Circle Ginny, Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Seath Alexander King, 103 3rd St., Trenton; indicted on four counts of aggravated arson, and one count each of attempted murder (direct) and felonious assault.

Jessica Irene Hensler, 4096 Cherry Grove Road, Jamestown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Oren Leighty, 91 West Bagley Road, Berea; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary (direct), burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Najee G. Howard, 8159 Simpson Creek Way, Mason; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shawna Gayle Ward, 2970 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Christian Ryan Sexton, 929 Forest Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Brandon Joseph Cost, 7049 Jerry Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Barrett Russell Ludwig, 673 Brandy Way, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Philip Leighton Jones, 318 Stubbs Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Angela Gayle Music, 479 Drexel Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felisha Lynn Lanfranco, 137 S. Western Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dustin Allen Kilmer, 14 Clay St., Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of violating a protection order.

Steven Austin Nelson, 890 W. Loveland Ave., Apt. K11, Loveland; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Karon Edward Carriker, 137 Fayette St., Xenia; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Donte Deondre Gentry, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Jeremy Austin Gwin, 4056 Riley St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Bradley Michael Leis, 2108 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jamie Michelle Bowles, LKA 439 Morrow Road, Apt. 197, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of assault, and obstructing official business.

Jared Eugene Click, 1240 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

Stefan Jeffery Ray Hammel, 701 Leo Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

Daniel Lamar Pate, 4354 N Ohio 48, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Douglas Edward Fey, 1011 Fairbanks Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry Lee Akers, 514 Belt St., Milford; indicted on one count of escape.

Shaun Patrick Birgel, 421 Long St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of escape.

Isaiah De’Leon Youngblood, 1506 Chapel St., Dayton; indicted on one count of escape.

Antwan Jawan Sweeten, 607 Redna Ter., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.